Alan Wilton, 55

SUPERIOR — Alan Lee Wilton, son of Ralph and Esther (Wortman) Wilton, was born Jan. 6, 1965, in Superior. He passed away on April 22, 2020, at Brodstone Memorial Hospital at Superior at the age of 55 years, 3 months, 16 days.
Graveside d]services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. The Rev. Robert Hopkins will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Megrue-Price Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph; his brother Duane; and a baby sister.
Survivors include his mother, Esther of Superior; his daughter, April Musgrave of Oak; two grandsons, Kasen and Kip Musgrave; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Larry and David both of Grand Island, and Richard and Donna of Hastings; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins plus other relatives and friends.
Memorials in care of the family to be designated later.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home is assisting the family.