KEARNEY — Agnes Smedra, 95, of Kearney passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Due to the circumstances, private family services will be held Friday at the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Farwell, with the Rev. Joseph Hannappel celebrating. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Agnes was born March 18, 1925, to Theo and Theresa (Grabowski) Bonczynski in Ashton. She received her education in the rural schools of Sherman County, Rockville High School and Loup City High School, graduating with the Normal Training Program Class of 1942. The following four years she taught in the rural schools of Sherman County.
On May 29, 1945, she was united in marriage to Gene A. Smedra at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton. The couple farmed in the Ashton and Boelus areas until 1964 when the couple purchased their farm home that was five miles southwest of Farwell.
Gene preceded her in death on April 2, 1982. In 1989 Agnes moved to Kearney to live. Her favorite pastime was crocheting many items, especially different afghans, one of which was awarded a purple ribbon and “Best in County” at the Buffalo County Fair.
She greatly enjoyed all her time with her family, having pets, listening and dancing to polka music, traveling to various scenic areas in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In 1988, a tour trip to London, England; Lucerne, Switzerland; Paris; and Frankfort, Germany, was a special highlight.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jim Smedra, and his wife, Cindy, of Omaha; daughter, Cyndi Schroeder, and her husband, Larry, of Kearney; granddaughter, Gina Campa, and her husband, Josh, of Kearney; great-grandsons, Gavin and Easton Campa of Kearney; stepgrandchildren, Jeff Maynard and Chloe Maynard Kleymann of Omaha; stepgreat-grandchildren, Kalista, Eliza, Henry and Stan of Omaha; sister-in-law, Bonnie Bonczynski of Lexington; as well as extended family and several friends.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents; father-in-law, Paul Smedra; mother-in-law, Monica Smedra; stepmother-in-law, Eleanor Smedra; sister, Arlene Janulewicz; brother, Leonard Bonczynski, and brothers-in-law, Paul Janulewicz and Anzel Jarzynka.
Memorials are suggested to the Polish Heritage Museum or St. James Catholic Church in Kearney or to the family for future designation.