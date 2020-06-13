GREELEY — Agnes G. “Aggie” Smith, 84, of Greeley died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Greeley Cemetery.
Visitation, without the family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Greeley Care Home. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Aggie’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Agnes was born April 12, 1936. She was the daughter of Francis and Catherine (McCarty) McDonald. Aggie grew up in the Spalding area, graduating from Spalding Academy in 1955. She was a bookkeeper for the International Dealer for several years before returning to school to complete her teaching certificate.
She married Gerald “Jerry” Smith on April 14, 1956, at Spalding. They lived south of Greeley. Aggie taught school at Reed School in Greeley County and O’Connor School south of Greeley. The couple moved to Brayton, where they farmed, raised dairy cows and cattle. Aggie helped on the farm while raising the children. She was a 4-H leader for her kids.
When her children were raised, Aggie continued her college education, attending CCC in Grand Island, earning her LPN license in 1988. She was a nurse at Howard County Medical Center, St. Francis Medical Center and Greeley Care Home, retiring in 2008. The couple moved into town in 2010.
Aggie was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her family, especially at family gatherings. She was a gifted seamstress, and enjoyed quilting, embroidering and ceramics in her younger days.
She was a past member of the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, O’Connor, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wolbach, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. She was active in the Catholic Daughters of America at each of the parishes.
Aggie will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Jerry Smith, of Greeley; children and their spouses, Jerry Pat and Sherry Smith of Spalding, John and Karen Smith of Broken Bow, Eileen and Gene Hubl of Lawrence, Dan and Stacy Smith of Columbus, and Sheila and John Sweenie of Brush, Colo.
Others left to cherish her memory include her 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She is welcomed into heaven by her parents and a brother, James McDonald.