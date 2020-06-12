GREELEY — Agnes G. “Aggie” Smith, 84, of Greeley died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Howard County Medical Center, in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Anthony Thekkekara will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Greeley Cemetery.
Visitation, without the family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and facemasks are required. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Greeley Care Home.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Aggie’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.