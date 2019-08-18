CENTRAL CITY — Abraham L. “Abe” Jessop, 54, of Central City, formerly of Grand island, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Central City Care Center.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora. Lt. Liza Ayala will officiate. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Abe was born Oct. 2, 1964, in Grand Island. He was the son of Cecil A. and Ollie L. (Zornes) Jessop Sr.
Survivors of his immediate family include his brother, Robert Jessop, and sister, Loretta James, both of Grand Island. Others left to cherish his memory include his four nephews.
Abe grew up in Grand Island, receiving his education in the public school, graduating from Grand island Senior High. He was employed at Goodwill in Omaha, working in lawn care. While in Grand Island he was employed with several cleaning services and operated a lawn service business in the summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Cecil Jessop Jr.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Online condolences may be directed to www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Abe’s obituary.