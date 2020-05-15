The Nebraska State Fair Board voted Friday to hire Bill Ogg of Walla Walla, Wash., as the next executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.
Ogg is currently general manager of the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days. A Wyoming native, he has worked for several fairs.
Ogg was a finalist for the Nebraska State Fair position three years ago when Lori Cox was hired as executive director.
Ogg, the final candidate this time around, was interviewed by board members at Friday’s monthly meeting, which was held via Zoom. Members of the public were able to watch that interview during the webinar.
Ogg was hired with the provision that the board give final approval to his contract at a later date. The motion gave the executive committee the authorization to negotiate the contract with Ogg.
Chair Beth Smith and a number of other board members wanted to go ahead and hire Ogg without conditions Friday, with the understanding that the executive committee would work out the contract.
But board member Jeremy Jensen said it wouldn’t be right for the board to hire Ogg without being able to see the contract.
Smith said Ogg’s salary would be very close to the package given to Cox.
Jensen noted that there are many issues involved in compensation.
While it was obvious that the board was impressed with Ogg, Jensen said, it wouldn’t be proper to formally approve him without knowing the financial details.
After a suitable motion was finally agreed upon and passed, Smith said she was not trying to bring a package already “signed, sealed and delivered” to the board. It was important that the entire board hear from him on Friday, she said.
Smith said board leaders had “thoroughly vetted” Ogg’s references and talked to people with whom he had worked. One of the references said that Ogg is a “fix-it guy.”
Board member Steve Wehrbein said he talked to Chuck Sylvester, a well-known fair figure, about Ogg. “He said you’ll definitely fix us,” Wehrbein said. Sylvester, who lives in Colorado, is the retired general manager of the National Western Stock Show.
Ogg, who grew up on a farm in central Wyoming, said he was one of those kids who humbly and proudly accepted 4-H and FFA honors as a youngster. All four of his kids were successful members of those organizations, he said.
One of the board members questioned Ogg about his time at the Greeley Independence Stampede in Colorado. When Ogg started that job, the organization was $1 million in debt, he said. Among other things, he got a cash advance from the carnival to make payroll, he said.
Jensen asked Ogg how open-minded he would be about getting input from Cox, who is now an adviser to the fair. Ogg said he actually worked with Cox for several years at the Montana State Fair.
He also asked Ogg if he’d been provided with extensive financial details. Jensen wanted to make sure that “you know what you’re getting yourself into,” he said.
Jensen also asked Ogg when he was first contacted about the job this time around. Ogg said it was approximately six to eight weeks ago.
In addition, Jensen asked if it would be worth the expense of hiring another executive director right now. Ogg said that planning for the 2021 fair is just as important as planning for this year’s fair.
Ogg said that 18 months after his hiring, if the board wasn’t satisfied with his performance, it could either “get rid of me or cut my salary.”
An employee needs to earn his keep, he said. He promised that he will more than earn his salary.
He also said he’ll work to unify the board and the staff.
But he said, success isn’t due to one person. “We’ve got to do this together,” he said.
When the motion was approved, Smith said the fair is getting a great new director. “And I’m so excited for him to get his boots on the ground.”
