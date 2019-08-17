This year, fairgoers who need a ride won’t hop on a trailer being pulled by a tractor.
Instead, transportation will be provided by a tram system that is common at other fairs. Each engine unit will pull two trailers.
The Nebraska State Fair is renting 12 of the tram cars — including four engine units — from a company called Trams R Us.
Greg Harder, the State Fair’s chief of business operations, said the company has a very customer-friendly approach. The trams will be safe and comfortable.
The drivers are extremely professional and patient, Harder said. A step will be available for patrons who need help getting on and off.
All of the passengers will board and exit the tram on the right side.
The big tractor-trailers will still be used, but only to bring fairgoers from the parking lots to the entrances. The result will be “greater service to the parking lots,” Harder said.
The big improvement will be in safety, he said.
It will almost be like a bus ride, Harder said. Passengers will be facing forward so it’ll be easy to look left and right.
“It’s just going to be a nice way to kind of sit and see what the whole fair looks like,” he said.
In the tractor-trailer trams, the line of sight wasn’t the best. And those trailer trams could be dangerous, Harder said.
Trams R Us does a lot of work in Texas and Georgia. The trams being used in Grand Island previously served an event in South Dakota and will move to the Kansas State Fair when they’re done in Nebraska.
The nationwide tram rental service has been around for 14 years.
“They’re not in business 14 years if they don’t do a great job,” Harder said.
“We are just super excited to offer this service to our customers.” Harder said.
He believes fairgoers will be happy.
The trams are sponsored by Chief and Bossfuel.
The routes they travel are called the red and green lines.
The tractor trailers in the parking lots will be powered by Case IH tractors.
If the fair parking lots are wet later this week, plans may change. But at this point, Grand Island shuttles will pick up people who want a ride to the fair at Sam’s Club, Conestoga Mall (13th Street and Webb Road) and Walmart South. The buses will drop passengers off at the State Fair north gate.
Regardless of this year’s weather, the fair is trying to grow its off-site parking.
Holiday Express is the fair’s new bus company.