In celebration of the Nebraska State Fair’s 150th anniversary, this year’s Grand Marshal Program will honor individuals who have made significant contributions to both their county fairs and the State Fair, said Chelsey Jungck, State Fair chief of events and entertainment.
As a salute to those who serve our country, Jungck said, Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, who serves as the adjutant general of Nebraska National Guard in Lincoln, will be grand marshal as the fair salutes veterans on Labor Day, Sept. 2.
“Each year, we select individuals who represent what it means to be dedicated to agriculture and their community,” she said. “These individuals continually go above and beyond and are worthy of our appreciation and distinction.”
Jungck said grand marshals are selected through a nomination process and each is honored one day at the fair.
Two of the grand marshals are from Central Nebraska.
On Aug. 25, Jimmy Marak of Osceola will serve as grand marshal.
Marak served on the Polk County Agricultural Society for more than 45 years. He was instrumental in building Ag Hall, Pinnacle Show Arena as well as the replacement of the grandstand bleachers at the Nebraska State Fair. He has been a 4-H leader and the leader of the local Saddle Club. The Saddle Club was active in organizing and competing in local horse shows and rodeos, as well as providing entertainment for area parades.
On Aug. 27, Jon and DeAnn Epley of Fullerton will serve as grand marshals.
DeAnn was the office manager for the Nance County Extension for more than 35 years. Jon was instrumental in development of the 4-H shooting sports program for Nance County. Over the years, the Epleys have volunteered numerous hours helping with 4-H and the food stand at the Nance County Fair. In addition to their work with 4-H, they were founding members of the Nance County Veterans Memorial and Museum.
On opening day of the 150th anniversary of the State Fair, Aug. 24, Jerry Fitzgerald of Gering will serve as grand marshal.
Fitzgerald served on the State Fair board for many years and was a key player in moving the fair from Lincoln to Grand Island. The Nebraska State Fair is also celebrating its 10th anniversary in Grand Island.
As the chairman of the State Fair board in 2009, Fitzgerald was instrumental in the construction of five buildings for the State Fair in Grand Island. In 2013, he was recognized as the Friend of 4-H for his years of volunteering at the 4-H Livestock Sale and his crucial contributions in the design and building of the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds livestock pavilion.
On Aug. 26, Brian and Ann Marie Bosshamer of Amherst will serve as grand marshals.
Brian was an extension educator for Buffalo County and the leader of the 4-H program in Amherst for more than 20 years. Ann Marie was a volunteer coordinating and announcing at the Market and Class Shows for the Buffalo County Fair. The Bosshamers are involved with the 4-H sale committee at the Nebraska State Fair as well as the Cattlemen’s Classic and Gateway Farm Expo.
On Aug. 28, Jess and Marilyn Johnson of Lincoln will serve as grand marshals.
For the past 39 years, the Johnsons have coordinated all supply requirements for the many competitive and livestock disciplines at the State Fair. Also, Marilyn has volunteered to help at the Lancaster County Fair for at least one day each year and continues to volunteer wherever help is needed to promote educational and agricultural programs in Lancaster County.
On Aug 29, Oliver and Marjorie Johnson of Clarkson will serve as grand marshals.
Oliver has served on the Colfax County Ag Society for more than 20 years. He is a former 4-H leader and fair superintendent. Marjorie assists in the Open Class areas of the Colfax County Fair. The Johnsons are past Pioneer Farm Family Award recipients. They were members of the Clarkson Czech Dancers for almost 50 years, performing at the annual Clarkson Czech Day and other Czech celebrations.
On Aug. 30, Richard and Marlene Hermelbracht of Bancroft and Art and Arlene Rolf of West Point will serve as grand marshals.
Richard Hermelbracht has been involved with the county fair throughout his life. He has served on the Cuming County Ag Society for the past 41 years, serving all that time as the person to open the gates of the Cuming County Fair at 6 a.m. He and Marlene hire and oversee the gate personnel for the fair. Richard is a veteran and Marlene is active in the American Legion Auxiliary.
Arlene Rolf served as the secretary of the Cuming County Ag Society for 40 years. She was instrumental in the development of the Cuming County Fair Sponsorship Program which has grown from five sponsors to more than 100. She is a member of the Cuming County Fair Foundation Board, which helps promote and raise monies for capital improvements.
Art Rolf is an integral part of the daily operations of the Cuming County Fair and helps coordinate the setup and cleanup at the fair. During the fair, he can be found from open to close at the front gate taking admission and greeting everyone with a smile.
On Aug. 31, Steve and Jana Kruger of Arlington will be grand marshals.
The Krugers have served as horticulture superintendents at the Washington County Fair and the Nebraska State Fair for 28 years. Steve has served on the State Fair board for 22 years, 14 of which were as president. Jana served nine years on the State Fair board, four of them as president. They originated the concept of the Grand Marshal Program at Nebraska State Fair.
On Sept. 1, Jim and Sharon Specht of Hartington will serve as grand marshals.
Jim has served on the Cedar County Fair Board for more than 24 years and is currently the vice president of the Cedar County Ag Society. For the past six years, Sharon has been chairman of the Cedar County Open Class Division and the county fair pie contest.
Both Jim and Sharon spend countless hours before the opening of the fair cleaning the barns, setting up rodeo equipment and printing premium books for the open class exhibits. In 2017 he was selected for the NAFM’s Fair Person of the Year award. This past year, Sharon was selected as Cedar County Ag Society’s Outstanding Volunteer.
On Sept. 2, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac of Lincoln will be grand marshal.
Bohac is the senior uniformed National Guard officer responsible for formulating, developing and coordinating policies, programs, and plans impacting nearly 5,000 Army and Air National Guard personnel.
He serves on the governor’s staff, is director of the Nebraska Military Department and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and serves as the state’s official channel of communication with the National Guard Bureau to the Departments of the Army and Air Force.
“The grand marshal program is a long tradition for Nebraska State Fair, and we are proud of the outstanding individuals and families to honor each year,” Jungck said.