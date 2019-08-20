082119_StateFairSetUp001_bjs.JPG

Nebraska State Fair Production Department members Paul Jonas (left) and Gary Paul attach speaker wires to speakers on top of the Sky Tram ride at the fairgrounds in Grand Island. The State Fair opens Friday. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

The Nebraska State Fair doesn't open to the public until Friday, but the fairgrounds is full of activity as its buildings and other facilities are prepared for the 11-day run of the fair.

