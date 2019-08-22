It’s time for a statewide celebration to converge on the Fonner Park fairgrounds as the Nebraska State Fair celebrates its 150th anniversary during its 11-day run beginning Friday and continuing through Labor Day.
And even though this is the 10th fair to be conducted in Grand Island, there will be a lot of new features on the grounds for fairgoers, beginning with a new entrance that was erected last week.
The changes to the main gate are designed to create a larger presence as people enter the fairgrounds, in recognition of the importance of making a good first impression.
Entertainment venues are now being mixed in with the vendors in the Market Place, as well as in the former parking area north of the Heartland Events Center, plus there will be additions to the Family Fun Zone. All of this packs the entertainment options into a smaller area of the grounds where people traditionally congregate for food and commercial vendors, cutting down on the distance people have had to walk in the past to reach the end of the East Entertainment Zone.
Now the East End Area will be the place to go for a large antique farm machinery display and combine rides around the racetrack, as well as the horse events in the Thompson Equine Arena.
If you do need a ride around the fairgrounds, this year there will be trams from Trams R Us transporting people around the grounds. This promises to be a safer, more comfortable way for people to get to different areas of the fairgrounds.
North of the Heartland Events Center will be the Sam’s Club Stomping Grounds, a new home for a variety of events every day of the fair, including a kiddie pedal pull competition and antique car display this weekend and the Firefighters Combat Challenge the second weekend of the fair.
Adding to the excitement is the work of ARCY, an artist who will be creating a new mural each day of the fair in the new Fair Center, a central gathering area for fairgoers in front of the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena. Be sure to check back and see what ARCY’s creating each time you’re on the fairgrounds.
From the chainsaw artist working in the East End Area to the horse polo match planned Sunday in that area, as well as entertainment at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit and the Aurora Co-op Chill Zone that will be the site for performances by Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel, the Nebraska State Fair promises to provide a lot of fun and excitement for fairgoers throughout its 11 days.
It’s great to see the emphasis State Fair officials have placed on involving Nebraska entertainers and businesses in the fair, as well as the support the fair has gained from Nebraska businesses sponsoring various venues.
As Central Nebraska is on the way to a record-setting wet year, there has been a lot of concern about the impact of all this rain on the fairgrounds. But fair officials have been proactive in setting a plan to transport fairgoers from seven sites throughout Grand Island to the fairgrounds on buses.
The State Fair is advising fairgoers to use the shuttle system, parking at Walmart north, Conestoga Mall at 13th and Webb, Conestoga Mall near Sears, Sam’s Club, College Park or Walmart south and then riding a bus to the fairgrounds. Buses will run from 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. each day of the fair.
Whatever you’re interested in, there will be plenty to do at this year’s Nebraska State Fair and, of course, plenty of fair food to indulge in, so make the fairgrounds your home away from home for the next 11 days.