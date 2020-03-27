Coronavirus

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC

A 59-year-old Omaha man is the first person to die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Douglas County, The World-Herald has learned.

The man, who reportedly had underlying health conditions, had been self-quarantining since earlier this month after traveling, said sources with direct knowledge of the case who spoke on the condition they not be identified.

A health department spokesman confirmed that a man in his 50s has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. County health officials were expected to announce the death Friday afternoon.

At last count, Douglas County had 44 cases of COVID-19. It's not clear whether this man has been included in the county's count before Friday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, at his Friday afternoon press conference, said, “Our condolences go out to the family who experienced the loss of a loved one. We know we're going to be impacted like other state ... and some people die. The whole point is to limit that as much as possible.”

Ricketts added, “There's no reason to expect we're going to be immune from what's happening in other states.”

World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments