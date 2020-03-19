1.Lauren Edwards, M.D.

Lauren Edwards MP3.mp3

Every day I hear something about coronavirus. I’m a little scared. Is this normal?

Why are people panicking about coronavirus?

I’ve heard the term panic shopping? Why are people panic shopping? Am I justified for stocking up on supplies?

If I have to quarantine myself, what can I do to stay healthy mentally?

2.Justin Weeks, Ph.D., psychologist with Nebraska Medicine

Justin Weeks MP3.mp3

How can I keep all of what’s happening in perspective?

What can be done to prevent an increase of alcohol and drug use?

3. Ryan Edwards, M.D., psychiatrist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine talks about what parents can do in these difficult times.

Ryan Edwards MP3.mp3

What are some signs your child may be struggling with fear over coronavirus?

What do parents need to keep in mind when it comes to media consumption?

What can I do with my kids if we’re all at home to keep mind off the situation?

Children can act out during times of stress. What advice can you give parents to reduce the stress around them?

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments