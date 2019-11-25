Weather Alert

...FIRST SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM OF THE SEASON TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&