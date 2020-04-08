Jill Poole

Jill Poole, M.D., chief of the UNMC Division of Allergy and Immunology and allergist at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine

1. How do I tell the difference and symptoms of allergies and symptoms of coronavirus? 0:01 “It is definitely allergy season…cause for concern.” 1:01

2. What percentage of Americans have allergies? 1:03 “Well allergies are super common…in to June.” 1:16

3. Does stress play a role in allergies? 1:18 “Stress can affect any chronic…complications of asthma.” 2:22

4. Do you have any breathing relaxations tips? 2:23 “That is where you sit up…and open up your airways.” 3:09

5. If I have allergies, should be opening up the windows at home 3:11 “and the answer is no…do your sinus irrigations.” 3:40

