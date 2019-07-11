Union Pacific's Big Boy steam engine will be rolling out of North Platte toward Omaha starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, a railroad spokeswoman said.
Flooding in south-central Nebraska had halted the steam engine's trip across Nebraska this week. The 1940s-era train engine is the largest working steam engine in the world.
Big Boy will travel the U.P. rail line that runs along the now-flooded U.S. Highway 30. One of its stops was to be Gibbon, Nebraska, a community now in a major flood fight against the Wood River, which has jumped more than 10 feet this week.
"We can't say enough about the work our crews did to get Big Boy going again," U.P. spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said Thursday. "They were pouring rock ballast to stabilize the line last night."
Big Boy will travel to Lexington before stopping at Grand Island for the night. It will continue the journey Friday, with stops in Central City, Columbus and Fremont before arriving in Omaha near 12th and Cuming Streets about 5:45 p.m.
The steam engine is 132 feet long and weighs 1.2 million pounds. It will spend Friday evening through Sunday morning in Omaha as part of Railroad Days and Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary celebration.
To monitor Big Boy’s travel, join the Union Pacific Steam Club on Facebook or follow Big Boy 4014 on Twitter @UP_steam.