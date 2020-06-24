FREMONT — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Saturday morning crash that involved a semi hauling fireworks south of Uehling. The crash left three people injured.
At about 11 a.m., the State Patrol received a report of a crash involving a semi-tractor/truck trailer and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 77 and Road F in Dodge County. When troopers arrived on the scene, the semi, which was hauling fireworks, was engulfed in flames, with fireworks inside the trailer exploding. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and Hooper Police Department also responded.
Witnesses had been able to extricate all people involved in the crash. Both occupants of the SUV, a Toyota Highlander, were transported to the hospital in Fremont for treatment. The driver then was flown to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for additional treatment. The driver of the semi was treated on scene.
