WILBER — State prosecutors said Wednesday they’ve learned new information about how convicted killer Aubrey Trail was able to obtain a razor blade and slash himself during his trial last summer.
During a brief court hearing, prosecutors asked Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson to consider the new evidence — submitted nearly five months after the trial concluded— as she considers whether to grant Trail a new trial.
Mike Guinan, an assistant Nebraska Attorney General, declined to detail the new evidence, saying it was sensitive information that could impact jail and courthouse security.
Trail’s defense attorney, Ben Murray of Hebron, said the new evidence could bolster Trail's request for a new trial if it shows that Saline County jailers knew that Trail was planning a suicide attempt or that he had somehow obtained a razor blade “and maybe had a duty to tell somebody.”
Midway through his trial and during a brief break as a new witness was entering the courtroom, Trail produced a razor blade and began rapidly slashing the side of his neck, shocking onlookers.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he received several stitches to close the bloody wound. Trail subsequently missed several days of his trial.
It was not made clear during the trial how Trail, who has served two previous terms in prison, was able to obtain a razor blade while housed at the Saline County Jail.
