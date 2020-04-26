A new rule change will make hospitals receiving less than 50% of their funding from state and local governments eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
This new rule effectively allows all small hospitals in Nebraska’s 3rd District to be eligible for the program, according to Rep. Adrian Smith and Sen. Deb Fischer.
The rule change was made by the U.S. Department of Treasury and Small Business Administration (SBA).
Smith said the inclusion of small hospitals in PPP is “great news for rural America.”
“Nebraskans across the state rely on rural hospitals and it is critical these hospitals have access to PPP as they pause nonessential operations to comply with social distancing guidelines,” he said.
Smith said the rule change will help to lessen the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had in rural communities.
Fischer said she has been working to ensure publicly owned hospitals will be included in the PPP program.
“In many of our rural areas, these hospitals are vital community assets and the largest employers,” she said.
Both Smith and Fischer had worked directly with the Trump administration to get the rule changed.
“This important step will extend relief to more of our Nebraska hospitals,” Fischer said.
Smith had previously led more than 80 House members in writing a letter to Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Jovita Carranza for this inclusion.
Fischer has advocated for publicly owned hospitals to become eligible for PPP. She informed the Trump administration about the challenges publicly owned hospitals in Nebraska were facing and why they should be eligible for this program.
While help is on the way for rural hospitals, the new infusion of government money for the program will also help farmers and ranchers, according to Nebraska Farm Bureau.
According to Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the allocation additional federal aid dollars for PPP last week will help ensure that farmers and ranchers can now qualify for the administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.
“Nebraska Farm Bureau had encouraged congressional leaders to take these steps to help self-employed individuals, including farmers and ranchers, who did not have the opportunity to participate in the PPP, as available funding expired almost immediately after rules for their participation were released,” Nelson said.
The Center for Rural Affairs has released a fact sheet for small businesses with information on how to apply for the PPP program, who qualifies, and tips for success.
“The COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges that are out of the control of business owners,” said Molly Malone, a CRA policy assistant. “Decreased demand, shifting markets and a slowed economy will hit us all in different ways. Small businesses are the bread and butter of rural communities and the PPP is one tool business owners can use to help manage the economic downturn and inject money into their community.”
The PPP is an SBA program that was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on March 27, to support small businesses economically impacted by COVID-19. The CARES Act initially allocated $349 billion to the PPP.
On April 16, the SBA announced that the PPP had reached the maximum loan limit authorized by Congress, just 14 days after small businesses were first able to apply. Congress has now allocated additional funds for the program.
Small businesses can visit sba.gov/paycheckprotection/find for a list of banks processing PPP loans.
The Center for Rural Affairs fact sheet can be found at cfra.org/publications/LifelineForRuralBusiness.
