Several Central Nebraska individuals and groups will receive ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards, which recognize outstanding volunteers for their time and service.
Award honorees are selected by Gov. Pete Ricketts in tribute to the significant volunteer contributions made throughout the state.
The awards will be presented from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Quarry Oaks Golf Club in Ashland.
The Lifetime Achievement award is the highest honor bestowed upon a Nebraska citizen for their service to community. This year’s honorees are Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne for their commitment to mentoring youth through their TeamMates program.
ServeNebraska is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and commemorating it with the Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Award. Named in honor of founding ServeNebraska Commissioner Jamesena Moore, the inaugural honorees are Sen. Ben and Diane Nelson for their vision of the importance of volunteerism in Nebraska.
These are the awards received by Central Nebraskans:
Disaster Volunteer Groups
Wood River Volunteer Fire Department and Mayor Greg Cramer
The primary focus of this team was evacuation and rescue efforts of residents during 10 days of rising floodwaters, which affected 80% of the homes in Wood River and Alda. Partnering with the Hall County Emergency Operations Center for support and materials, residents were moved to a Red Cross shelter. Fire Chief Todd King and his team coordinated hundreds of volunteers to fill sandbags, managed significant debris and corn shucks removal and infrastructure management, which helped Alda avoid nearly all damage, and diverted waters away from Grand Island.
Wood River VFD President Jenie Maloney, manages the city’s website and the VFD Facebook page, which provided clear and useful information to residents through social media. Greg Cramer, Wood River mayor, provided exemplary oversight and leadership throughout the flood event and beyond.
Disaster Individual Volunteers
Rick Brown
As the Gibbon fire chief, Brown oversaw disaster relief efforts in the community of Gibbon. Under Brown’s leadership, the fire brigade was well positioned for the disaster from the onset. He has been involved in every aspect of the community’s recovery effort during two major floods over the past seven months.
For more information or interest in attending the awards presentation, visit www.serve.nebraska.gov.
