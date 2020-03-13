GIBBON — As a coronavirus precaution, the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary has decided to cancel all public tours and programs starting Monday. As of now, the center will stay open.
Last year’s tourism numbers at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary hit a record low during crane season due to the historic flooding. This year, it could be because of coronavirus concerns.
“Watching the sandhill cranes on the Platte River is one of my favorite experiences to share with people,” said Kristal Stoner, executive director of Audubon Nebraska. “It’s unfortunate we need to cancel the crane tours for the rest of the season, but keeping everyone here safe and healthy is what’s most important.”
Currently, there are no reports of anyone with COVID-19 visiting Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary.
All registrants will receive a full refund. If anyone would like their registration to stay with Audubon as a tax-deductible donation, email rowesanctuary@audubon.org or call (308) 468-5282.
For those who are no longer able to see the cranes in person, Stoner recommends another viewing option.
“We were fortunate enough to partner with Explore.org to upgrade our crane camera,” she said. “Now, everyone can experience the migration, even from thousands of miles away.” View the live crane camera at explore.org/livecams/national-audubon-society/crane-camera.
Further updates about the coronavirus will be posted online at rowe.audubon.org/coronavirus and on Rowe Sanctuary’s social media.
