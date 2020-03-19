LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Ricketts on Thursday announced the state’s first directed health measure for the novel coronavirus disease, which imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings.

It applies to all communities in ESUs 3 and 19, which are in Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties. It will be in effect until April 30.

The measure requires restaurants and bars in these areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside service only until further notice. Additionally, schools in these areas are directed to operate without students in their buildings through April 30. The restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.

A link to the directive can be found at dropbox.com/s/sk95elfp6bne

The measure applies to places such as theaters, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons and social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts and athletic events.

It does not apply to places such as office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, courthouses, courtrooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, small shops, golf courses, big box stores, gas stations, convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, packing facilities, construction jobs or other traditional office settings.

Ricketts said he does not expect to impose additional limits on those facilities.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments