KEARNEY — A Kearney-based organization focused on suicide prevention and mental health awareness is hosting its annual fundraising gala to raise money for scholarships and support of community events and school programs.
The McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation’s annual gala, called Moxie, is planned for Nov. 2 at Kearney’s Younes Conference Center. The event begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour followed by a 7:30 dinner.
The event will feature guest speakers Mark and Joni Adler, who lost their only son, Reid, to suicide in 2016. Reid was a freshman at Ralston High School. The Adlers have shared their story with thousands of students across the Midwest.
The Adlers tell the painful story that led to Reid’s death and challenge students to not allow bullying in their schools and look out for each other if anyone speaks of self-harm or suicide.
“This year’s gala focuses on change. Moxie defines the strength and courage needed to persevere regardless of one’s situation,” said Tasha Wise, event organizer and board member. “A goal of McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation is to develop this characteristic in community members through various community-focused activities and strive for social change.”
A silent auction, dinner and live entertainment featuring dueling pianos are among other event highlights. Cocktail attire is preferred.
“The gala is going to have a fun, high-energy vibe,” said Wise. “Our programs throughout the night will support this energy and focus on our long-term goals. These are to increase mental health accessibility and build foundational experiences and expertise to combat mental health crisis and suicide risk.”
Tickets, which are $100 per person, can be purchased at www.MROH.org. Tables of 10 are available for sponsors or groups wishing to attend together.
Money raised will support a variety of community events, including suicide-prevention, anti-bullying and mental health programs in schools across the region. Funds are also given to high school seniors as part of the Rae of Hope scholarship program.
Autographed Husker memorabilia and game-ticket packages, a Prairie Club golf package, Rex Burkhead and Aaron Rodgers signed jerseys, unique party and limousine packages and Colorado getaways are among many silent auction items at the gala. Younes Hospitality and Cirrus Tech Inc. are lead sponsors for this year’s Moxie celebration.
Founded in 2017, the mission of McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation is to prevent suicide by fostering awareness, resilience and social change. The community-focused, nonprofit group is committed to breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness and support efforts to promote wellness in all capacities.
