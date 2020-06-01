The white bar owner who shot and killed a 22-year-old black Omaha man fired in self-defense after ending up on the ground in the middle of a group Saturday night, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday.
In turn, Kleine said, Jake Gardner, owner of The Hive bar near 12th and Harney Streets, will not be charged in the death of James Scurlock. Kleine said he reviewed the evidence — and interviews with witnesses — and determined that Gardner had acted in self-defense.
Kleine was expected to play video of the confrontation at a press conference, currently underway.
A law enforcement official with knowledge of the video gave this account:
Saturday night, standing outside his downtown bar, Gardner urged the crowd to move along.
Gardner could be seen talking with a group of young men, including Scurlock, and backing up. In one video circulating online, a cellphone user says, "That (expletive) got a gun."
Words were exchanged, and Gardner ended up on his back in the middle of Harney Street. He fired a warning shot or two, the source said. The skirmish continued, and Gardner remained on his back and he fired again. That shot hit Scurlock in the neck, killing him.
In one of the videos circulating online, another young man — a tall white man — can be seen waving away Gardner. Then a confrontation among a handful of people, including Scurlock, and Gardner. A cellphone user can be heard yelling about Gardner: “That (expletive) got a gun … It’s not worth it (expletive) you stu-”
Less than 10 seconds later, shots rang out.
Scurlock's death Saturday night was part of the most chaotic of three nights of protests and vandalism in Omaha since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Sunday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in an effort to suppress protests.
Tensions increased Monday morning as authorities gave businesses a heads up that Gardner was going to be released. By late morning, officials were urging businesses to board up their windows in case of an outbreak of vandalism. Douglas County Courthouse employees were told to go home, and sheriff’s deputies who work security at the courthouse were monitoring the grounds.
Other protests have been held at the courthouse — in the late 1990s over the death of Marvin Ammons and in 2000 over the death of George Bibins. The men had been shot and killed by Omaha police. Those protests were peaceful — Bibins’ protest drew about 200 people and included speakers and an empty coffin.
A Sunday afternoon protest — at the birth site of Malcolm X — was peaceful. Afterward, State Sen. Justin Wayne, an attorney representing Scurlock’s parents, called for justice and peace. Scurlock’s father, also named James, had urged Kleine to charge Scurlock.
Sunday, the elder Scurlock asked protesters not to be violent or loot in his son’s name.
Omaha police officers watch over the scene of a shooting near The Hive bar on Sunday in Omaha.
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
Broken windows and a street barricade at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
RDG Planning & Design, 1302 Howard St. in downtown Omaha, was damaged during protests Saturday night when rocks were thrown through the architecture firm's windows.
A sign leftover from the previous night's protests near Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge Streets reads, "Why Officer?"
On Sunday, a man grabs a broom to clean broken glass at the Orpheum Theater from protests the night before.
Luke Mabie, owner of Culprit Cafe, 1603 Farnam St., talks to people on the street through a broken window on Sunday morning after a night of protests Saturday caused damage in downtown Omaha.
Graffiti left on the corner of 17th and Dodge Streets after a night of protests.
On Sunday, people clean graffiti left by protesters on The Omaha Lounge, 1505 Farnam St., from the night before.
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
Broken windows at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Windows were broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha during protests Saturday.
Milk was spilled in the road in the Old Market in Omaha during protests over the weekend.
Omaha's Central Police Headquarters in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Graffiti and broken windows in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
A woman picks up trash left behind in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
Broken windows in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
Graffiti at the Spaghetti Works in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
A Black Lives Matter sign in the window of The Tavern in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
A flower is left on top of a dumpster in the Old Market in Omaha.
Police surround The Hive, the scene where one man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market.
Broken windows at the Brandeis Building in downtown Omaha.
A glass door is closed up at Pepperjax Grill in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
A street barricade outside a building in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Windows are broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Broken windows at Takechi's Jewelers in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market in Omaha.
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
The doors to Target at 72nd and Dodge Streets remain boarded up after a second night of protests Saturday in Omaha.
Omahans protest the killing of George Floyd at 72nd and Dodge Streets at about 5 p.m. Saturday. No one was in the street, though barricades were on medians and a police helicopter was hovering overhead.
Protests Saturday night moved from 72nd and Dodge Streets to downtown Omaha, near 14th and Harney Streets.
Workers clean graffiti that says "hear our voices" left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets on Saturday.
A sign is attached to a fence in downtown Omaha on Sunday hours after protesters damaged several areas.
An anarchy symbol was spray painted onto a building in downtown Omaha late Saturday during a protest.
Graffiti derogatory towards law enforcement was spray painted onto a building in downtown Omaha late Saturday during a protest.
Crews from Bil-Den Glass start to repair a window near 16th and Douglas on Sunday in Omaha.
Volunteers clean up broken glass along Douglas Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
A pile of glass collects under a broken window in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Windows were broken out in several areas of downtown Omaha late Saturday and early Sunday.
Crews from Bil-Den Glass line a sidewalk along 16th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Protestors shout "I can't breathe" while occupying 13th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Protestors stand and sit on 13th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday as the 8PM curfew approaches.
Protestors and law enforcement face-off on 13th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday as the 8PM curfew nears.
A protestor walks ahead of advancing law enforcement after the 8PM curfew in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Law enforcement officers stand on 13th Street Sunday night while trying to disperse a crowd after the 8PM curfew.
A portrait of James Scurlock is held during a protest on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed late Saturday night during a protest in Omaha.
A man is arrested on 13th Street in Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
A man walks his dog as law enforcement works to clear the streets of protestors after and 8PM curfew on Sunday in Omaha.
People watch from a rooftop as law enforcement works to clear protestors from downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Tear gas canisters land near protestors on 13th Street in Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Law enforcement officers turn vehicles away from downtown Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Law enforcement officers fire ordnances at a vehicle that was fleeing and nearly hit state troopers on Sunday in downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew.
Dayvon Beckwith leads a chant on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Protest Sunday
Anna Reed, Omaha World Herald
A fire in a dumpster was quickly put out on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Inmates at the Douglas County Correctional Center bang on their windows as protesters march by on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
A protester throws a flash bang back to the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Omaha Police take down a protester on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
People lie in the road in from of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Officers stand on top of the Omaha Police Headquarters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Law enforcement lines up on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries in front of a line of Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
A man has his eyes cleaned out after getting hit with tear gas on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
People lie in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
A man lies in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Law enforcement can been seen through a barricade formed by protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Elijah Ivy leads chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday. Scurlock was shot and killed Saturday night.
A protester throws an explosive back toward the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
A man in a wheelchair chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Protesters march past the Douglas County Correctional Center on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
A protester raises a fist on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day of protests in Omaha.
Tear gas is fired at protesters who used road closed signs as barricades looking south on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day or protests on Sunday.
Someone looks out the window near 14th and Harney Streets on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
Law enforcement talk to two men outside of the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
Law enforcement arrests protestors at 25th and Dodge Streets on Sunday.
A car drives by with a woman raising her fist by the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after a curfew went in affect on Sunday.
A car drives by honking with a man giving the middle finger at the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
People raise their fists at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center on Sunday.
People holds signs at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
Larry Duncan asks people to put their hands and their hearts up during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
A large crowd turns out for a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
ReJaneeche Kellum holds a Pan-African flag during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
A man tears up listening to James Scurlock II speak about the death of his son.
James Scurlock II talks about the death of his son.
James Scurlock II hugs Nicole Myles at the Malcom X Memorial Foundation after talking about the death of his son.
Courtney Nunes holds a message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Diamond Davis, center, is comforted as a group speaks about James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
A VIP member card for the Hive bar rests cut in half on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. James Scurlock was shot and killed near the bar during a protest last Saturday.
Brittany Baird makes a sign for James Scurlock on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday.
A group prays Sunday near where James Scurlock was fatally shot on Harney Street late Saturday.
A group make signs on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department gets an elbow bump after placing flowers on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind a barrier on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Laken Beyard writes a chalk message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
An Omaha Police Officer sets near a vigil for James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department places some flowers for a visitor on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind street barricades on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in Omaha.
