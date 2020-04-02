Valentine – Niobrara National Scenic River is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As of Thursday, April 2, 2020, Niobrara National Scenic River has closed our visitor center in Valentine. For more information call 402-376-1901 ext. 101.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Niobrara National Scenic River is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/niob and social media channels.
The outer door of our vestibule will be unlocked from 8:30-4:30 weekdays to allow visitors to pick up brochures or get their National Park passport stamped or they can choose to have them sent by mail. Outdoor public spaces along the Niobrara River throughout Niobrara National Scenic River remain accessible to the public with the request to all to do so safely and in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.
The National Park Service encourages people who choose to visit Niobrara National Scenic River during this pandemic to practice social distancing at all times, including while outdoors and adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.
Updates about other National Park Service operations are posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about those park operations.
