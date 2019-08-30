Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
EASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 830 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* AS OF THURSDAY AFTERNOON, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CONTINUED TO REPORT
ENOUGH LINGERING FLOODING, OR POTENTIAL FOR NEW FLOODING, WITHIN
MUCH OF HALL COUNTY TO JUSTIFY THE CONTINUATION OF AN ADVISORY.
RUNOFF FROM EXCESSIVE RAIN SEVERAL DAYS AGO CONTINUES TO CAUSE
ELEVATED WATER LEVELS ALONG VARIOUS SMALL CREEKS SUCH AS PRAIRIE
CREEK.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
MAINLY RURAL AREAS NEAR GRAND ISLAND, DONIPHAN AND ALDA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 330 PM CDT SATURDAY.
* AS OF FRIDAY AFTERNOON, HALL COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CONTINUED
TO REPORT ENOUGH LINGERING FLOODING IN SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY TO
JUSTIFY THE EXTENSION OF THIS WARNING. OF PARTICULAR NOTE IS THE
AMICK ACRES NEIGHBORHOOD WEST OF DONIPHAN, WHERE SEVERAL LAKES
REMAIN FLOODED FROM EXCESSIVE RAINFALL DURING THE PAST WEEK.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
MAINLY AREAS NEAR DONIPHAN, INCLUDING THE AMICK ACRES
NEIGHBORHOOD.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
Hurricane Dorian could be the worst hurricane to hit Florida in almost 30 years. It has the potential to reach Category 4 in the east if it remains on track and with the strength projected.
Nebraska Public Power District announced Thursday that it is dispatching crews to help Florida recover from what could be that state’s worst hurricane in nearly 30 years.
Lincoln Electric System and Grand Island Utilities had planned to send crews on Friday, but said late Thursday that they were holding off, at the request of the agency coordinating mutual aid. The Omaha Public Power District also is on standby.
The American Public Power Association is coordinating help as part of a mutual aid network. Utilities are assigned to specific areas and the likelihood of damage in that area determines whether their aid is requested.
NPPD has been assigned to help with recovery in Orlando.
Until they were told to stand down, Lincoln Electric and Grand Island had been told to report to Tallahassee.
NPPD is sending 18 people and 18 vehicles for an anticipated two-week trip. Line technicians and supervisory staff will be taking a digger truck, bucket trucks, pickups, trailers and all-terrain utility vehicles.
The NPPD crews will assist the Orlando Utilities Commission, a public power entity.
Travel to Florida is expected to take about three days.
Hurricane Dorian has the potential to reach a dangerous Category 4 level in eastern Florida if it remains on track and with the strength projected.
Life-threatening storm surges and powerful winds are possible in Florida late this weekend into early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Photos: Florida, Bahamas prepare for Hurricane Dorian