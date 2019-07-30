While Nebraska’s corn and soybean crops are in great shape, they continue to lag behind in their development going into August, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
As of Sunday, corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 60% good and 15% excellent. Corn silking was 70%, well behind the 90% last year, and the 88% five-year average. Dough was 12%, well behind the 36% last year and the 22% average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 22% fair, 63% good and 11% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 66%, well behind the 86% last year and the 83% average. Setting pods was 34%, behind the 49% last year and the 43% average.
Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 5% poor, 18% fair, 50% good and 24% excellent.
Winter wheat harvested was 55%, well behind the 88% last year and the 89% average.
According to the Nebraska Wheat Board, winter wheat producers in south central Nebraska said harvest is 75 to 100% complete.
“If good weather continues, producers estimate the region will be fully done with harvest by the end of the week,” according to a recent report from the Nebraska Wheat Board.
The report said that yields on fields not damaged by hail earlier in the season trended slightly above average. Test weights ranged from 60 to 62 pounds. Protein levels were reported as slightly below average, with many loads averaging in the 9s and 10s.
For the remainder of the week, the National Weather Service in Hastings said there was a chance of showers in Grand Island on Tuesday night. Wednesday’s weather will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southeast winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The low will be about 68.
On Thursday, the high will be near 86, but there is a 40% of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. The low will be about 69.
On Friday, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., with a high near 82. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The low will be about 67.
On Saturday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. The high will be near 80 with a low of about 65. Sunday’s high will be near 83 with a low of about 64.
Nebraska sorghum condition rated 2% poor, 14% fair, 73% good and 11% excellent. Sorghum headed was 26%, well behind the 51% last year and the 38% average. Coloring was 1%, near the 4% last year and the 3% average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 68% good and 13% excellent.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 21% short, 73% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 15% short, 79% adequate and 6% surplus.