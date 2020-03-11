The Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament could be in question in the wake of a coronavirus exposure that may have happened last week at the girls tournament.
Nebraska education officials are meeting with Lincoln and state officials to discuss the boys state tournament, which is to begin Thursday.
The boys state tournament would bring thousands of players, coaches and fans to the city at a time when authorities are cautious regarding large gatherings.
In the Crofton case, a student who has tested positive for the coronavirus disease is believed to have attended two basketball games during the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5, according to a letter posted on the Crofton Community Schools website.
The Nebraska School Activities Association has previously said it will go on as scheduled, unless the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health department or any other governmental agency says otherwise.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he expects to hear more by noon Wednesday.
