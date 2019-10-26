More than 1 in 5 older Americans live in rural areas. Many of those older populations are concentrated in states where more than half of that demographic lives in rural areas.
A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau, “The Older Population in Rural America: 2012-2016,” shows 17.5% of the rural population was 65 years and older, compared to 13.8% of the population in urban areas.
In Nebraska, the Census report said 35% of Nebraskans 65 or older live in rural areas, while 65% live in urban areas. Of Nebraska’s population of 1.929 million people, 664,330 live in the state’s rural areas.
The share of the population 65 years and older in completely rural counties was the highest in the middle of the country, forming a path from North Dakota to Texas, according to the Census report. For neighboring states, 49.9% of South Dakota’s older population lives in rural areas; Iowa, 41.1%; and Wyoming, 40.6%.
According to the 2012-2016 American Community Survey (ACS) data, there were 46.2 million older people in the United States at that time, with 10.6 million of them in areas designated as rural.
This population is spread across urban and rural landscapes in ways that shape the nation at a time when graying continues as more baby boomers reach age 65.
Other data includes:
— Vermont and Maine had the largest percentage of older rural population, 65.3% and 62.7% respectively. In contrast, the District of Columbia (0.0%), New Jersey (5.8%) and California (7.1%) had the smallest percentages.
— The rural share of the older population in 33 states exceeded the national average of 22.9%. In Arkansas, Maine, Mississippi, Vermont and West Virginia, more than half of the older population lived in rural areas.
— In eight states, 10% or less of the older population lived in rural areas (California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey and Rhode Island).
The Census report also found that there are many more older men relative to older women in rural areas, compared with urban areas.
One of the reasons, according to the report. is that mostly men seek rural farming and mining jobs when they’re in their 20s and 30s and many stay, aging in place. Other factors include different life expectancy for men and women and by urban/rural status, and domestic migration patterns, particularly for retired married couples.
The largest share of older people in both rural and urban areas lived in households with others, although the percentage was smaller for those in urban areas (68.7%) than in rural areas (75.9%).
Individuals living alone in a household made up the next largest share, accounting for 22.3% of those in rural areas and 27.6% in urban areas.
The share of urban population 65 years and older living in skilled-nursing facilities was 3.1%, compared to only 1.4% of people in rural areas. This may signal an unmet demand for skilled-nursing facility options in rural areas that will increase as baby boomers age.
