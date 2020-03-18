The first coronavirus case in western Nebraska was reported late Tuesday.
A man in Lincoln County has tested positive for coronavirus, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday. Lincoln County is where North Platte is located.
The man, who is in his 50s, was recently on a cruise and traveled to California. He is self-isolating at home, the department said. The local health department has begun tracing the man's steps so that they can contact people he came into contact with. All people who had close contact will self-quarantine.
The statewide total is 24.
