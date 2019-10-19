Back in May, Bosselman Travel Center in Grand Island unveiled new flex-fuel pumps, which now dispense E85, E30 and Clean 88 — a high-octane, cleaner-burning blend of 15 percent ethanol. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the number of gas stations offering the E15 alternative is rising. According to EIA, there are more than 1,800 retail fuel stations across the 31 states that now sell E15.