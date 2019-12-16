KEARNEY, NE – The Buffalo County Fair Board and Midway Auto Dealerships
announces two nights of entertainment for the 2020 Buffalo County
Fair, Playing in the LandMark Implement Arena on Thursday July 23rd is Grammy Award Winners & 6 Time Vocal Group of the Year DIAMOND RIO. The Nashville band has produced 10 studio albums in the past 30 years, with 22 Top 10 singles including five No. 1 hits. They have sold more than 10 million albums and won numerous awards.
Headlining on Friday night, July 24th will be Darci Lynne & Friends: Fresh Out of the Box Tour. Winning NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” at just 12-years old by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer impresses audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent beyond her years.
“The start of this year’s entertainment is great! We wanted to bring some classic sounds to the fair with our Throwback Thursday and Diamond Rio is a perfect fit with so many incredible hits”, Fair Manager Dave Roseberry stated. “We continue to look for the right balance of variety with the entertainment we book. Darci Lynne & Friends is a great addition to the fair lineup. She is 100% an entertainer and captures a wide variety of audiences. With these two acts for Thursday and Friday, we continue to work on Saturday nights entertainment. As well as outside stage, strolling and specialty acts and hope to announce these show in the very near future.”
Tickets go on sale December 20th at 10 am. Diamond Rio tickets are $14.99 plus fees. Darci Lynne & Friends tickets range from $20 to $50 plus fees. All tickets available at: www.etix.com or by calling 866-301-1201.
For more information about the Buffalo County Fair, visit
www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com or connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, or
Instagram.
