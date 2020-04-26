The national issues of health care reform and climate change are top priorities for most Democratic candidates running for U.S. Senate.
Seven Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination in Nebraska’s 2020 primary election on May 12. Chris Janicek, an Omaha business owner, said he believes health care reform is the most important issue facing the U.S.
“I will advocate health care for all Americans,” he said. “The for-profit insurance industry is destroying access and affordability for the majority of Nebraskans and Americans. Your current senator has voted over and over to take health care away from millions, and to do away with pre-existing condition protections.”
Angie Philips, an Omaha community organizer, said climate change is her top priority if she were to become the state’s next senator.
Philips said she believes the U.S. should re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement. She also has strategies in store to reduce the effects of climate change, including regenerative organic agriculture, which could “remove more than 100% of the current CO2 emissions while building soil health, maintaining crop yield, increasing crop resilience and improving profitability.”
Philips is running for Senate because she knows what’s needed to effect change and is ready to take work to a national level, she said.
Daniel Wik of Norfolk previously ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 and was defeated by incumbent Republican Jeff Fortenberry in the Nebraska First Congressional District general election.
The pain management doctor is running for U.S. Senate to focus on several issues, including immigration, Social Security and farm policy.
“Nebraska needs a senator who has the credibility of a rural physician honestly solving problems,” Wik said. “I look forward to a campaign that makes Nebraskans think independently of party affiliation.”
Two candidates believe that COVID-19 is the most pressing issue for the nation.
Alisha Shelton, an Omaha mental health practitioner, said that if she were in the U.S. Senate today, she would address COVID-19 by introducing legislation that creates an emergency economic crisis agency and reinstates the global pandemic response team.
“The bill would waive all payments for COVID-19 testing and related procedures, recommend sheltering in place across our states and increase Social Security with Medicaid expansion,” Shelton said. “It would enact the department of defense resources and provide $2,000 monthly to all taxpayers, suspend student loan payments and bring annual percentage rates to zero for the duration of this crisis.”
Political science instructor Andy Stock of Lincoln said ensuring resources go directly to the people who need them is crucial in the virus pandemic.
“We need to make sure doctors and hospitals have everything they need,” Stock said. “We also need to make sure people have the economic resources to weather this storm. We should stop relying on the false promise of trickle-down economics.”
Larry Marvin of Fremont, a retired volunteer fireman, said he’s passionate about health care and reducing national debt. This year is Marvin’s fifth time running for U.S. Senate, according to Marvin’s Facebook page.
Dennis Macek of Lincoln said the majority of his platform is dedicated to the issues of climate change and national security.
“We can’t afford to be the world’s cop, nor should we be,” he said. “The U.S. doesn’t need most of the 700-plus military bases we have in 70 countries or territories. Our navy can exercise its might close to home.”
The retired HVAC technician, who has previously run for U.S. Senate twice, said he’s running solely for the people.
“I am standing for the U.S. Senate primarily because of love,” Macek said. “Love for Nebraska, love for the land — with my hope for sustainable futures for our kids and their kids and for all kids everywhere. I wouldn’t do this otherwise.”
