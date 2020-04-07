As state cattle producers struggle against the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is urging the USDA and the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate potential anticompetitive behavior in the beef packing industry.
Fischer said she is hearing concerns from Nebraskans across the state about the impact COVID-19 is having on their cattle operations and on the industry as a whole.
“Americans are purchasing more beef products at grocery stores, which is resulting in another round of windfall profits for meatpackers,” she said. “Meanwhile, producers are taking price losses that threaten the viability of their businesses. Something must be done now. That’s why I am taking these actions today to investigate allegations of price gouging.”
Fischer sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, calling for a public hearing to examine claims of price manipulation, collusion, restriction of competition, price gouging or other unfair practices within the current structure of the beef meatpacking industry.
In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue, Fischer is requesting that the USDA expand its investigation of beef pricing margins that was launched following a Holcomb, Kan., beef processing facility fire to include recent market impacts as a result of COVID-19.
She told Purdue the investigation could determine if there is any evidence of unfair practices and ensure the beef meatpacking industry is compliant with the Packers and Stockyards Act during this national emergency.
As the COVID-19 epidemic continues, Fischer said, she is “actively seeking additional ways that Congress can mitigate these issues in the future such as improving price discovery mechanisms and increasing cash market activity.”
To potentially compound the virus situation for producers, a number of JBS employees have tested positive for the virus. The company, which slaughters more than 5,000 head of cattle daily and employs more than 3,000 people as Grand Island’s largest employer, says it has taken safety precautions at its plant to protect its workers.
