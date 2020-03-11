Crofton student with presumptive case of the coronavirus

A Crofton High School student with a presumptive case of the coronavirus disease attended the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament last week in Lincoln.

A Crofton High School student who attended the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln last week has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Crofton Community Schools in northeast Nebraska will close for the rest of the week as a result.

The student is believed to have attended two basketball games during the high school girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5, according to a letter posted on the Crofton Community Schools website.

The games were the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southwest High and the Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur game at 7 p.m. hosted at Lincoln North Star High.

Community members and onlookers may have been exposed to the virus in the Hartington Cedar Catholic and Crofton fan sections. The school district said possible exposure may have also occurred at Crofton Elementary School, among fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students and staff who attended school on March 10.

The boys state basketball tournament is scheduled to start Thursday. The Nebraska School Activities Association has previously said it will go on as scheduled, unless the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health department or any other governmental agency says otherwise.

The NSAA board was holding its regular meeting in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Nebraska education officials are talking with Lincoln and state officials in the wake of the Crofton case to discuss the future of the boys tournament.

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he expects to hear more by noon Wednesday.

Public health officials will be gathering more information on Wednesday about the Crofton case and who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The decision on whether to keep schools closed or reopen will be reviewed on Friday, the school district said.

The student began experiencing symptoms on March 5, according to the North Central District Health Department.

Tuesday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said a person from northeast Nebraska would be transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. An HHS spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday morning that the case involved a high school student in Knox County, where Crofton is located.

The Plattsmouth and Logan View school districts, plus public and private schools in Fremont, closed earlier this week as a precaution after potential coronavirus exposure at the Fremont YMCA and a Special Olympics basketball tournament held there.

Tuesday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department said a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to California and Nevada has the coronavirus illness, called COVID-19. She is the county’s fourth case and is recovering at home.

The first three confirmed cases in Nebraska of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are a 36-year-old Omaha woman who had traveled to England, her father and her brother.

Health officials have not yet detected COVID-19 spreading within Nebraska communities. However, they said they do expect to see additional cases in the state.

The state’s coronavirus numbers don’t include people brought back from a stricken cruise ship. Seven remain in Omaha. Of those, six are in the hotel-like National Quarantine Unit and one is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. The 36-year-old woman also is being treated there.

Iowa health officials on Tuesday reported five additional cases of COVID-19, bringing that state’s total to 13. The five were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other positive cases. A Council Bluffs woman was confirmed as Pottawattamie County’s first case Monday. She had traveled to California.

