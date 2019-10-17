KEARNEY — A collision between a cement truck and a four-door sedan Thursday morning in Buffalo County left one person dead.

The accident occurred at about 7 a.m. on Coal Chute Road, east of Sweetwater Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found that the truck was traveling east on Coal Chute. The truck was hit by the sedan, which was westbound on Coal Chute. The driver of the sedan died in the accident.

An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.

Names will be released upon notification of next of kin.

Sheriff’s officers were assisted by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, CHI Good Samaritan emergency workers, Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement, the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and the Buffalo County Highway Department.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments