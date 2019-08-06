KENESAW — On Saturday night, Bootzy, a beloved family cat in Kenesaw, went outside to hunt and do normal things cats do.
Bootzy’s return, however, was anything but normal.
Bootzy’s owners called a trapper from the Adams County Feline Coalition (ACFC) to inform them that Bootzy had returned home with an arrow through its head and they were rushing to the veterinarian to seek help.
The trapper went to check the live traps they have set up to trap feral cats, spay and neuter them, then release them back to where they were found.
The trapper found two traps were damaged, and officials believe the two cases are connected.
Bootzy is stable after having the arrow removed, but the person who shot the arrow is still at large.
Judy Hoch, an administrator for ACFC, said the coalition has started a GoFundMe site to raise reward money for anybody who offers information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the cat’s injuries.
Hoch said it is important that this person is found because “if they can do this to a cat, think of what they can do to a person.”
Nebraska State Statute 28-1009(b) states, “A person who cruelly mistreats an animal is guilty of a Class 3A felony if such cruel mistreatment involves the knowing and intentional torture, repeated beating, or mutilation of the animal.”
Hoch felt the coalition could help Bootzy by raising the reward for finding the person who committed the crime.
“Cruelty to animals is our issue,” said Hoch. “With this, we are able to be a voice for this particular kitty.”
While the ACFC is raising money for the reward, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the issue, and Hoch said if anyone has any tips to call the sheriff’s department at (402) 461-7181.
If people want to help donate toward the reward, they can go to www.gofundme.com/reward-for-bootzy.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, $875 has been raised for the reward.
People can also donate to help cover Bootzy’s medical costs by sending checks to the Hastings Community Foundation at P.O. Box 703 Hastings, NE 68902 and put Arrow Kitty in the memo line.