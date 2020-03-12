Lyle Rowse, 37, of Burwell, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and seven months in prison by United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.
There is no parole in the federal system. In addition to his prison term, Rowse will serve four years of supervised release following his release from prison.
On Nov. 4, 2018, Rowse went to the Valley County Jail and dropped off body wash for an inmate. Inside the body wash container was 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. Law enforcement in Burwell went to arrest Rowse for this and located 26 grams of actual methamphetamine in his pocket.
This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, Valley County Sheriff’s Office and Burwell Police Department.
