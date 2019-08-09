MARQUETTE — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a body that was found at Tooley Park, west of Marquette, early Thursday morning.
Cody Thomas, public relations director for the State Patrol, said the patrol is investigating the death, but that “there is not a threat to the public.”
Thomas said the death was the result of a gunshot.
Mike Powell, Hamilton County attorney, confirmed that a male’s body was found at Tooley Park early Thursday. He said authorities responded to a 911 call.
Powell said they are waiting on the results of an autopsy to determine whether the death was a suicide, accident or homicide.