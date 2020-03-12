College conference basketball tournaments nationwide were canceled Thursday as concerns to reduce the spread of coronavirus continue to lead to significant disruption in American sports.
The Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 conferences, among others, announced the cancellation of the remainder of their basketball tournaments. The last game played in the 2020 Big Ten tournament was Nebraska's 89-64 loss to Indiana.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren - whose league severely limited the attendance at winter and spring sporting events for the rest of the year - said on Big Ten Network he made a final decision to cancel the tournament Thursday morning.
"This was one of those things, as we look back in time, that we'll say, on this date, we did the right thing," Warren said. "At the end of the day, this is about our student-athletes."
The Big East Tournament continued on Thursday as Creighton played St. John's in a near-empty Madison Square Garden.
In accordance with an announcement Wednesday from the Big Ten, all Nebraska home sporting events will be closed to the public effective immediately, the university announced in a press release.
All Husker home games and competitions will take place as scheduled, but will be limited to athletes, coaches, essential staff, credentialed members of the media and immediate family members of the participating teams.
Further discussion on the status of the Nebraska football spring game on April 18 at Memorial Stadium and Nebraska volleyball’s April 25 spring match in Grand Island will occur in the coming days.
All season ticket holders will receive a partial refund for all impacted games.
All single-game ticket purchases will be refunded by the Nebraska ticket office. Tickets purchased online or via phone will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased in person can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.
