As more people are being asked to stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, commerce has slowed and businesses struggle to make ends meet.
“Nebraska businesses are fighting to stay alive, and we’ve got to fight to make sure they have what they need to weather this crisis,” said Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Finance and Banking Committee.
Sasse said he is working with the Trump administration to make sure that Nebraska banks can make the emergency loans “our economy desperately needs.”
“This is a fight for Main Street,” he said.
Sasse said Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program to provide emergency loans to businesses suffering from the coronavirus emergency.
“While some emergency loans have been approved, too many Nebraska banks have had difficulty either accessing their accounts to begin submitting these loans or getting applications through the Small Business Administration’s online portal,” he said.
In a letter Sasse wrote to the U.S. Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration, he said he is concerned that “Nebraska’s thriving small business sector may be denied access to loan proceeds authorized by Congress as part of the CARES Act. Such a result would be unacceptable.”
He said Title I of the CARES Act provides for government guaranteed loans to be made available to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
“These loans, including the loan forgiveness provisions, will help struggling small businesses who otherwise would not be able to withstand the economic hardships of this pandemic,” he said.
Sasse said in his letter that while some Nebraska banks have been able to successfully use the system to support small businesses, many other banks have not been able to even begin this process.
“Unfortunately, many Nebraska lenders have indicated that they are unable to submit these loans because they continue to experience recurring problems with the PPP eTran portal,” he said.
Sasse pointed to three concerns:
1. Lenders are unable to update their profiles with the SBA in order to apply for new loans.
2. Lenders are unable to access the portal to submit loan applications.
3. Lenders whose accounts need to be reactivated by the SBA to issue loans are facing a long approval process.
He also said he is concerned that the “lack of guidance and recurring problems that Nebraska lenders are experiencing will hamper their ability to effectively distribute these much-needed loans to Nebraska’s many small businesses.“
Sasse said this is especially troubling because of the first-come, first-serve nature of the funding.
“With a fixed $349 billion available and estimates of small business demand exceeding $1 trillion, I am concerned that these complications will cause not only Nebraska’s small businesses, but small businesses across the country whose lenders are also experiencing these problems, to lose out on vital assistance as other entities claim the limited available funds“ he said.
He is requesting that Treasury and SBA investigate these problems and “take all necessary steps to manage the portal so that the lenders and small businesses in Nebraska are not denied access to the PPP program.”
