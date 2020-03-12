LINCOLN — There was a steady stream of people going through Pinnacle Bank Arena’s south entrance Thursday morning, but it wasn’t the typical wave of hundreds.
Omaha Skutt and Norris fans arriving for the 9 a.m. game to open the Class B boys state basketball tournament were instead filing in two at a time.
That’s how it goes when attendance is limited to immediate family members and no students, pep bands or cheerleaders. Even aunts and uncles aren’t allowed because of the decision made Wednesday by the Lincoln and Lancaster County’s County Health Department.
Those in attendance began doing their best to create a festive atmosphere when the teams took the court at 8:26 a.m. for warmups.
Omaha Skutt players were mostly smiling as they walked to their locker room at the north end of PBA just before 8 a.m.
Skutt Athletic Director Donn Kasner said there were around 130 people on Skutt’s permitted-to-attend list that, besides family members, included school administrators, varsity players, coaches, and team support personnel — athletic trainers, student managers and scorekeepers.
At first, Kasner said the players were disappointed by how many people wouldn’t be able to attend. After reminding team members that another option could have been that the tournament wouldn’t be played at all, the players’ spirits picked up.
After the teams were introduced, players traded fist bumps instead of the traditional handshake at midcourt.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar and tournament director Jon Dolliver told Kasner fist or elbow would be acceptable in place of the traditional handshake.
Precisely at 9 a.m., Norris won the opening tipoff, and Norris junior Cade Rice scored the first basket of the game on a put-back on a missed shot by teammate Connor Price. An estimated 300, not 3,000 or more, roared in approval.
For now, the balls are bouncing.
