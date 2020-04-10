Ellen Duysen, Community Outreach Specialist - Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH) Department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health, offers ag safety, health tips:
1. What type of emergency plan should farmers and ranchers be making right now? 0:01 “I think that we…critical staff are out? 0:53
I think we do a really good job with doing succession planning, but a lot of us in agriculture have not put together and emergency plan and now is the time to do that. We have to have some plans for ourselves, our families, our workers, are unable to do the jobs that we expect they will be doing so now is the time to start talking to people, writing a plan down and getting that formulated so in case of the worst case scenario, you will to be able to get those crops in the field depending on where you are in the US. That your livestock will be taken care of, that someone will be checking those calves and you’ll be able to get all of this taken care of in good order even if you or some of your critical staff are out.
2. What kind of plans are needed to keep me and my workforce healthy? 0:55 “Right now if you are thinking…and putting it on.” 1:36
Right now, if you are thinking in terms of following the CDC recommendations, you’re isolating, you’re staying within that 6 feet, right now wearing a respirator -- at the very least a cloth mask to prevent that aerosol. I do want to remind everyone that those masks—they are to protect other people—not necessarily you. And when do you take that mask off or that respirator off, make sure you treat that like it is contaminated. Put it away from other items. If you were going to reuse it, make sure that you sanitize and disinfect your hands in between taking it off and putting it on.
3. How important is handwashing right now? 1:37 “We always know in agriculture…of Minnesota website.” 2:16
You know we always know in agriculture for food safety, we want to take care and good have a good and hygiene. But right now it is going to protect our health. So every time you’ve been in contact with something or someone, make sure that your hands get washed. Either buy soap and water which is the preference, or if you have a disinfectant to do that. And there is a great portable handwashing station – – a video on how to do that on the University of Minnesota’s website.
