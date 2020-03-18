On Wednesday, March 18th North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of additional community exposure times relating to the second positive COVID-19 case in Knox County.
NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
At this time, the only known community exposure times related to the case, which remains at low risk, are the following:
• Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Dollar General in Hooper, NE
• Sunday, March 15th from 9:30 AM-11:30 AM at Country Market in Bloomfield, NE
• Monday, March 16th from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Walmart in Norfolk, NE
• Monday, March 16th from 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM at Sonic Drive-In drive-thru in Norfolk, NE
At this time, general risk to the community remains low, however NCDHD encourages the individuals who might have been at these locations during these times to self-monitor for the onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath for 14 days which would be through March 29, 2020. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps.
