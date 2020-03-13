July 15th, 2020 – Little Texas – 8:30 pm
July 16th, 2020 – Home Free – 8:30 pm
July 17th, 2020 – Dylan Scott – 8:30 pm
July 18th, 2020 – Gary Allan - 8:30 pm
July 19th, 2020 – Demolition Derby – Get Bent Promotions – 5:00 pm
Single Tickets and Ticket Packs will go on sale starting at 8:00 am on Monday, March 16th, 2020. All Tickets are available online or by calling or stopping in the fairgrounds office.
Ticket Packs consist of one ticket to each concert. Demo is NOT included in the ticket packs. Single Ticket prices begin at $30 and go up to $40.
Ticket Pack prices begin at $90 and go up to $120. Demo Tickets – Adult $12, Children 6-12 $6. Ages five and under are free if sitting on your lap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.