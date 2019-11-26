Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Kelly Kava, owner of Awards Plus, 3406 West Capital Ave., reported to police Friday that an employee used the company credit card to make purchases without his permission. Report is under investigation.
— On Friday, 10:13 a.m., a man told police that possible drug use took place around juveniles. Report is under investigation.
— Sometime between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22, Alicia Siefken and Sonja Weinrich told police that a burglary took place at 411 W. Third St. where the property manager advised someone was staying in the hallway and items being stolen and moved around. Report is under investigation.
— On Sunday, at 2:36 p.m., police responded to a domestic assault on North Locust Street. There, police made contact with a woman who was physically abused with visible injuries. The offender, Joesph Lowry, had left the scene prior to officer’s arrival. Lowry later returned to the residence where he was arrested for strangulation and domestic assault (3rd degree.)
— At 11:37 p.m., Saturday, at 422 N. Celburn St., Somphone Bouasym reported to police that someone had knocked on his residence door and told him they were going to shoot him. Report is under further investigation.
— Sunday, at 2:28 p.m., a woman reported to police that her debit card was stolen and used at various stores in Grand Island with an account loss of $692. Report is under investigation.
— On Sunday, Christopher Sole, 808 W. First St., reported to police that his unsecured storage garage was entered and tools were taken. Report is under investigation.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested eight people on warrants in eght cases. There were 55 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
