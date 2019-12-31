Births
LOTHROP — To Ted and Jessica (Berry) Lothrop of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 12, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jeff and Linda Berry and Keith and Jill Lothrop, all of Grand Island.
SIDDERS — To Eli and Emily (Thompson) Sidders of Hastings, a son born Dec. 23, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Duane and Carol Sidders of Wood River and James R. Thompson of Broken Bow. Great-grandparents are Neal and Rozella Sidders of Wood River and Ronald and Betty Tendrich of Lincoln.
