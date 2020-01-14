Birth announcements
VAUGHT — To Brittany Vaught of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 23, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
USREY — To Jake and Natasha (Statler) Usrey of Grand island, a son born Jan. 1, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
OELTJEN — To Dustin and Jamie (Campbell) Oeltjen of Elba, a son born Jan. 3, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are K. and LouAnn Campbell of Papillion and Doug and Michele Oeltjen of St. Paul. Great-grandparents are Anton Oeltjen and Nancy Oeltjen, both of St. Paul, and Jo Ann Jerabek of Farwell. Great-great-grandparent is Edna Webb of St. Paul.
WELNIAK — To Ben and Courtney (Cave) Welniak of Ord, a daughter born Jan. 7, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Michael and Lori Cave of Silver Creek and Richard and Janene Welniak of Ord. Great-grandparents are Dale and Sherry Quick of Hordville, Betty Cave of Silver Creek, Judi Hromas of Seward and Harry and Betty Dubas of Ord.
MCCORD — To Dustin and Renee (Luckey) McCord of Cairo, a son born Jan. 9, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and Violet Johnston of Boise, Idaho, and Todd and Dixie McCord of Cairo. Great-grandparent is Karen McCord of St. Paul.
SAMUELSON — To Isaac and Megan (Fullmer) Samuelson of Stromsburg, a son born Jan. 8, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Paul and Anne Fullmer of Lincoln and Brian and Audrey Samuelson of Polk. Great-grandparents are Virginia Samuelson of Polk, Jayne Gotschall of Atkinson and Joan Williams of Kansas City, Mo.
JENSEN — To Keagen Jensen and Alexis Gyhra of Hampton, a daughter born Jan. 9, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
KIMMINAU — To Radd and Arielle (Kerkman) Kimminau of Hastings, a daughter born Dec. 23, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, 381-8822. Crime Stoppers guarantees that callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Tahiya De La Torre reported a male kicked her apartment door down, causing damage to it, at 319 S. Walnut St., Apt. 205, early Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they made contact with an intoxicated Wilfred Fred who grabbed an officer’s wrist and would not release it. Fred was then placed under arrest. While attempting to execute the arrest, Fred allegedly became uncooperative and would not walk. He allegedly refused to get into a patrol unit after being placed under arrest. Fred also allegedly made comments to officers stating he was going to shoot them. Fred was arrested for terroristic threats, resisting arrest, obstructing a police Officer and criminal mischief.
— Dominos Pizza reported an individual used counterfeit currency to pay for a delivered pizza early Saturday morning. An individual was referred for charges of first-degree forgery.
— Aden Ahmed was arrested for drugs early Sunday morning at Second and Adams streets after allegedly driving without headlights. Upon being pulled over, Ahmed allegedly pushed a controlled substance off of his lap onto the floor and attempted to block the officer’s view of it. Ahmed was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without a license and driving without headlights.
— Adam Meyer was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia early Sunday morning at 2550 Webb Road.
— Joan Hermes reported a burglary occurred at 4170 New York Ave. sometime between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12. She reported $200 was taken from a shelf in her bedroom. Victim was not home at the time of the reported burglary and there was no forced entry into the residence.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants and served seven warrants. There were 82 calls for service. No felonies were reported.
For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
