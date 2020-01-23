Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 29 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Westley L. Weller, 19, Grand Island, second-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, seven to 10 years in jail with credit for 413 days served, ordered to make restitution of $2,596. Also guilty of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, 18 to 24 months in jail with credit for 413 days served, and possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug with intent to distribute, 18 to 24 months in jail with credit for 413 days served.
Hall County Court
— Halimo A. Adan, 29, Grand Island, was charged with committing second-degree assault on Oct. 28, 2019. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
— Cary W. Grant, 27, Grand Island, committing child abuse negligently with no injury, $75 fine, six months probation. Also guilty of third-degree assault, six months probation.
Driving Under the Influence:
Christina Linder, 51, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
