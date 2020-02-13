Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A Grand Island woman reported being a victim of an online scam by purchasing Bitcoin and investing it into a fraudulent company between Nov. 15 and Monday.
— Michael E. Rivera, 26, was arrested following a traffic stop at West Third and North Adams Wednesday morning after he was allegedly witnessed failing to signal. When police made contact with Rivera in the driver’s seat, he gave police a Tupperware container with marijuana located inside. A search of Rivera allegedly found methamphetamine in his sweater pocket. A search of his vehicle turned up additional methamphetamine in the center console. In Hall County Court Wednesday, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to use a turn signal, having no operator’s license and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, all on Feb. 12.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 15 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jordan D. Millard, 19, Grand Island, incest-under 18 years of age on Jan. 1, 2016, five to 10 years in jail with credit for 335 days, must register as a sex offender.
Hall County Court
— Mickey J. Retzlaff, 38, Hyannis, was charged with violating farm registration use on Nov. 14.
— Dolly J. Kyne, 44, Wood River, was charged with first-degree forgery and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on Feb. 8. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. March 20.
— Jose M. Buruca, attempt of a Class 4 felony, six months in jail. Also guilty of possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, $300 fine.
Driving Under the Influence:
— Broderick Bullington, enhanced DUI or refusal to be tested (with one prior conviction), $1,000 fine, 61 days in jail with credit for one day served, 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months, no driving for 45 days, ordered to pay restitution of $7,911.82. Also guilty of leaving accident, failing to furnish info, $150 fine, 18 months probation; Santiago Garcia, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail with credit for one day served, driver’s license revoked six months.
