Genevieve Koziol’s birthday open house scheduled for March 22 in Fullerton has been canceled in response to the coronavirus. The open house is included in The Independent’s Sunday Occasions section, which was printed Thursday morning.
MOST POPULAR
-
Due to coronavirus concerns, Nebraska boys state basketball tournament to be held without spectators
-
Dunkin’ feels Grand Island is a slam dunk
-
New hospital will open this summer
-
Northwest student accused of trafficking, pornography released on bond
-
Offen Petroleum Announces Pending Acquisition of Bosselman Energy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.